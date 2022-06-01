Delta Beer Lab releasing “Black is Beautiful” beer

WKOW(MADISON)--On Wednesday, Delta Beer Lab will release their third annual “Black is Beautiful” beer.
Glass pouring begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Delta Beer Lab taproom with a presentation starting at 6:15 p.m..
This year, money raised from the beer will go to Urban Triage’s Healthy Black Agriculture Workgroup. The group addresses the root of health disparities and inequalities in the community while providing the space and opportunity for healing for black families.
In 2020, Delta Beer Lab and their patrons raised $6,086.91 for Freedom, Inc.
In 2021, Delta Beer Lab raised $15,151.77 for Nehemiah and the Justified Anger initiative.
The "Black is Beautiful" beer movement is a collaborative effort to raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily and to raise funds for police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged.
As an integral part of their business model, Delta Beer Lab believes in crafting high quality beer while also crafting change in their community.