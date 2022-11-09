Democratic candidate elected as Rock County Sheriff

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has a new leader after Sheriff Troy Knudson decided not to seek re-election.
On the ballot were Democratic candidate Curtis Fell and independent candidate Craig Keller, two men who are lifelong residents of Rock County and have served on the sheriff's office police force.
Unofficial results show Fell came out on top, after securing 62% of the vote with all precincts reporting.
Fell ran his campaign on four principles: leadership, experience, community and teamwork.