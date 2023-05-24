Democratic lawmakers host event to push for paid family leave

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democratic state lawmakers hosted a roundtable with local business owners Wednesday to discuss the potential positive impacts of paid family leave in the state.
"It was great to hear from so many small business owners how important it would be to have paid family leave, how transformational it would be for their businesses," said Sen. Kelda Roys (D). "I think it shows that Wisconsin has an opportunity to be a leader and to do something that's going to spur economic growth and support families, and we don't have to say no to it."
Gov. Evers proposed providing 12 weeks of paid family leave by 2025 in his latest budget proposal. However, the item was removed from budget consideration by the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee (JFC).
Democrats on the committee attempted to discuss the subject in the latest JFC meeting on Tuesday, but the Republican leaders of the committee said the subject would not be discussed because it was removed from consideration in the budget. At one point, Rep. Evan Goyke (D) even had his microphone muted.