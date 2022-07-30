Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorses Mandela Barnes for Senate

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate Saturday.
"The Democratic Party of Wisconsin proudly endorsed Mandela Barnes for the United States Senate," Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement. "From his days as a community organizer to his service in the Wisconsin Assembly and as our state’s first Black Lieutenant Governor, Mandela has been a tireless champion for the issues that matter to Wisconsin’s working families. He has won the support of working people in every corner of this state because he shares their experience. As Senator, he’ll continue the fight to grow our middle class and build a more just and more prosperous Wisconsin."
In the statement, Wikler thanked every Democratic candidate in the primary for bringing diverse opinions and experiences to the race and said the party will now begin working to "ensure victory in November."
"We are a party united in purpose," Wikler said. "Today, we come together in the work of building a better future for Wisconsin and defeating Ron Johnson once and for all."
The endorsement comes one day after Sarah Godlewski dropped from the race for Senate, following in the footsteps of Tom Nelson and Alex Lasry who ended their campaigns earlier this week.
Kou Lee, Peter Peckarsky, Steven Olikara and Darrell Williams are also on the ballot for the August 9 Partisan Primary.