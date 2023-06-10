Democratic Party of Wisconsin holds 2023 state convention

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKOW) – The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is hosting its state convention in Green Bay this weekend.
The theme of this year’s convention is "Working for Wisconsin."
On Saturday, Democrats celebrated leaders like Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul winning re-election, and they celebrated Janet Protasiewicz winning her race for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Ben Wikler, the party’s chair, said Democrats in Wisconsin would like to see this momentum continue in 2024. He said the goal is to make sure Wisconsin is a place children have equal opportunities to learn, women have reproductive freedom and everyone is celebrated for who they are.
"The fight for freedom for the entire country rests on what happens in our one state," Wikler said. "So, this is a moment to celebrate, and it's also a moment to look each other in the eye, to look ourselves in the mirror, and to tell ourselves that we are up for this task."
Ahead of the Democrats' convention, Wisconsin Republicans held a virtual news conference Friday, during which they criticized what they called a "disastrous Democratic agenda," including open borders, ongoing supply chain issues and overspending.
"At some point in time, we have to get serious about our debt and deficit spending," Sen. Ron Johnson said. "Democrats will never get serious, and unfortunately, Republicans haven't figured out how to stop them."
The Republican Party of Wisconsin will hold its annual convention next weekend in La Crosse.