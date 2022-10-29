Democratic voters on the issues bringing them to the polls

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Supporters came to Milwaukee from across Wisconsin to hear former president Barack Obama speak Saturday.
From past elections, Obama knows just how crucial Milwaukee is in a Wisconsin election. So, he came to campaign for Wisconsin Democrats as Election Day gets closer.
Supporters at the event say candidates like Mandela Barnes will help reunite Wisconsin and the country.
"Democracy is a participatory sport," Marvin Walker, Milwaukee resident, said. "We must participate. If you want your voice to be heard, the only way to change is to be out there voting."
Supporters also mentioned many policies that make them want to back Democratic candidates, like their stances on abortion and criminal reform.
"Wisconsin has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country," Pastor Gary Owens said. "What I see [Barnes] doing is trying to bring incarceration rates down. People need to have another chance."
Preya Samsundar, spokesperson for the Republican National Commitee, says she doesn't think Obama's visit will boost support for Democrats. Instead, she believes Republicans' proposed policies will appeal to more voters.
"When we're talked about what are we going do to make things better, we're going stop with the multi-trillion-dollar policies that inject more money into our economy when it isn't needed. We're going to focus on bringing American-made and American-produced energy back into our states," Samsundar said.
The November Election is just over a week away, and early voting is already underway in Wisconsin. You can find your polling place here.