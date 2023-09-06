Democrats announce media push to challenge GOP threats to Justice Protasiewicz

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Wednesday, Wisconsin's Democratic lawmakers and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin held a press conference to announce their Defend Justice campaign, a $4 million media blitz to challenge Republican efforts to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz.
The campaign focuses on community outreach through various ways to mobilize Wisconsinites in an effort to stop Republican legislators from supporting the decision.
Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer said it's a desperate attempt to challenge the state's democratic system, speaking to the 11-point lead that won Protasiewicz the judicial seat. "Republican leadership in Wisconsin has worked hard over the past decade to insulate themselves from the will of the voters, and when they've been threatened, their response has been to change the rules instead of working to win over the people of Wisconsin," said Neubauer.
Wisconsin Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, have continued to call for the recusal of Protasiewicz on the lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's electoral maps.
Vos responded to the Democrats' campaign by saying Protasiewicz and the Democratic Party are "one in the same," and it "further [indicates] coordination between the two."
This week, Protasiewicz released a letter from the state's Judicial Commission that dismissed complaints she could not remain impartial after she called the state's district maps "rigged" during her campaign.
Vos said the commission's decision "muddies the waters," because Protasiewicz received a campaign donation from Wisconsin Democrats, which is an interested party in the redistricting case.
27 News spoke to Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler, who said Protaseiwicz has not broken any laws. Since Wisconsin is entering uncharted territory, Republicans should tread with caution. "If the Republicans move forward, there's one thing I know for certain," he said. "The million-plus people who voted for Janet Protasiewicz will not take it lightly if a handful of Republican legislators tried to nullify their votes through a political impeachment process."
Wisconsin's Constitution states that a majority in the state's Assembly could vote to impeach Protasiewicz, but the state's Senate would decide whether to conduct a trial.