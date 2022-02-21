Democrats introduce bills raising minimum pay for teachers

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of Democratic state lawmakers introduced a series of bills Monday aimed at attracting and maintaining teachers across the state.
The package of eight bills includes measures that would set new minimum pay levels for educators and their assistants, as well as guaranteed bonuses for those who remain in the profession.
One bill would set the minimum salary for Wisconsin teachers as the equivalent of what state legislators make, now at $56,264 according to the state's 2021-23 employee compensation plan.
Another bill would create a recurring $7,000 bonus teachers would receive for every five years of service while another measure set a $15/hour minimum wage for student teachers. The bills would also:
- Set teachers' health benefits as the same lawmakers receive
- Create a state program that covers up to 25 percent of a teacher's student loans
- Mandate school districts give teachers 45 minutes a day of preparation time
- Require each school board to have one teacher serve as a representative on the board; that teacher would not be considered a board member and would not have a vote on board issues
"For too long, some elected officials have refused to maintain the investment in our state's public schools and neglected the importance of our educators in our communities," Wisconsin Education Association Council President Peggy Wirtz-Olsen. "These same leaders are now wondering why there's a teacher shortage."
Democratic lawmakers announcing the bill drafts did not know how much the legislation would cost taxpayers. They said they were waiting for a fiscal note that would come once the bills were formally introduced; the measures went into circulation Monday for potential co-sponsorships through February 28.
The bill's co-authors suggested the funding could come from the state's projected surplus of $3.8 billion as well as the legislature lifting caps on how much local governments can levy in property taxes for school funding - something the GOP-controlled legislature has repeatedly said it would not do.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has proposed increasing K-12 funding by $750 million as part of the surplus plan for which he's called a special session. Republican leaders have said they will gavel out of Evers' session without acting on his plan, instead wanting to pursue income tax cuts next year.
Evers' communications director did not answer questions Monday about whether the governor would be open to using surplus funding to pay for the teacher recruiting plans.
Republicans meanwhile have moved toward making it easier for families to send kids to private schools, introducing a bill that would lift income caps on eligibility for the School Choice program.
Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills), who chairs the Senate's education committee, did not respond to questions about whether she'd support any of the Democratic proposals.
Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) said the decline in college students earning degrees in education would only be worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic unless lawmakers make the profession more attractive.
"You often hear in this building from our Republican colleagues, talk about the learning loss," Johnson said. "But we have to remind them constantly that the fact there was any learning at all was due to our teachers."