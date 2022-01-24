Democrats introduce criminal justice reform bills

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democrats in the State Assembly introduced a group of bills Monday focused on reducing violence.
The legislation comes a day before Republican majorities in both the Senate and Assembly are set to pass their own criminal justice measures, but Democrats say the GOP plans don't focus on evidence-based solutions.
"For too long, shared revenue has not been a priority of legislative Republicans," said Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee). "Just a few weeks ago, they stood in this very spot at this very podium and claimed to support law enforcement. However, their funding decisions over the last decade have said the exact opposite."
The democratic proposal includes an increase in share revenue funds given to local governments. Shared revenue is a major source of money for municipalities and helps fund police and fire departments.
The plan would cost about $100 million and would be funded by the state.
The Republican bills would direct Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to spend $25 million in federal COVID relief from the American Rescue Plan Act toward recruiting and staffing police departments.