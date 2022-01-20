Democrats push for support on reproductive health bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers and state Democrats are pushing for lawmakers to pass a bill to defend access to reproductive health care.
Senate Bill 75 would remove state statutes that prohibit nearly all abortions.
Currently, those statutes can't be enforced because of Roe v. Wade. However, Gov. Tony Evers said if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, those statutes could go back into effect.
"Enough medicating, it's time to legislate. It's time to repeal this ban that takes Wisconsin backwards," said Evers.
"Wisconsin Right to Life" is one group that's lobbied against the bill.
In a statement to 27 News, the organization said, in part, "the heart of the pro-life movement is to uplift and encourage these women, and we look forward to a day when abortion is no longer protected in Wisconsin..."