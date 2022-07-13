Democrats rally around Evers as abortion rights firewall; GOP candidates say he's the true radical

MADISON (WKOW) -- While the courts weigh whether Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban can be enforced, Democrats held up Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul Wednesday as a last line of defense for abortion rights in the state.
During the "Defend Choice" event one block away from the state Capitol, Evers told the pro-choice gathering the reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade was the most anger over any single issue he'd seen in his political life.
"That's what happens when, overnight, you take away and make every woman in Wisconsin, including all seven of my granddaughters, second-class citizens," Evers said.
Republicans maintain the 173-year-old abortion ban is in effect following the end of Roe. The law makes it a felony to provide abortions and allows exceptions only for cases where a mother's life is at risk.
Evers repeated his vow to grant clemency to any abortion provider convicted under the law.
"They will not go to prison," he said.
Democrats said they feared Republicans would pursue an all-out abortion ban, should they win control of the governor's office in November.
"They will go even further," Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) said. "They'll go after birth control and they'll go after the couple small exemptions that exist in the ban."
The frontrunners in the GOP primary, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and construction company owner Tim Michels, have said they would not ban birth control.
Last month, Kleefisch told CBS 58 in Milwaukee birth control would not be illegal if she were governor. At a tour launch in Green Bay Tuesday, Tim Michels said he would not ban contraceptives.
"I am against abortion. I am pro-life," Michels said. "It comes from my faith. But I'm not against contraception, so that's always been my stance."
Rep. Tim Ramthun did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday.
Kleefisch said Evers and the Democrats were the ones taking a radical stance on abortion, because they wouldn't list any restrictions they supported.
Marquette Law polling has consistently found about 60 percent of Wisconsin voters think abortion should be legal in all or most cases. At the same time, a 2021 Associated Press poll found 65 percent of voters think most abortions should be illegal after the first trimester.
When asked about Kleefisch accusing Democrats of taking a more extreme position on abortion, Evers fired back.
"What's her proposal? What the hell is her proposal?" Evers said. "My proposal is to make sure that the women have the right they've had for the last 50 years. That is my response."
Kleefisch's campaign responded about an hour later, defending her pro-life position and accusing Evers of ignoring state law.
“Tony Evers asked ‘what the hell’ my proposal is. Well, governor, it’s quite simple," Kleefisch said in a statement. "I’ll protect the lives of the unborn, support moms, and actually enforce the laws we have — something you have demonstrated you are incapable of doing."
Kleefisch has said she does not support exceptions for cases of rape and incest. Michels has said he supports the 1849 law as it's written.
When pressed further on whether he would support any abortion restrictions, Evers said he wanted women to have the rights they had under Roe.
"What I believe is a good solution here is to go back to what existed two months ago," he said.
In Wisconsin, prior to Roe being overturned, Wisconsin has a 20-week abortion ban on the books. The law was signed in 2015 by former Gov. Scott Walker. Kleefisch was his lieutenant governor at the time.