Democrats strategize to counter RNC's presidential debate coverage in Milwaukee

MADISON (WKOW) -- GOP candidates arrived in Milwaukee early Wednesday, set to take the debate stage for the RNC's first Republican presidential primary debate.
In the hours leading up to the debate, Democrats brought viewers' attention back to what they said were the most critical issues at hand.
The Biden-Harris Administration and the Democratic National Committee held a press conference to address what they consider to be America's most extremist slate of GOP candidates.
"This group supports ending social security and Medicare as we know it, cutting taxes for their rich friends, undermining our election, something that we know a little bit about in Wisconsin, and taking our freedoms," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
During the press conference, Democrats locked in on reproductive rights, referring to GOP candidates like Ron Desantis and Nikki Haley, who have passed abortion bans in South Carolina and Florida.
"What about the freedom to make my own health care decisions? I guess that their version of freedom doesn't include women," Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.
Former Congressman and Biden-Harris Campaign Co-Chair Cedric Richmond attacked Republicans for their stance on issues like education and gun rights. "You'll hear tonight more about banning books than you will about banning assault weapons."
Richmond highlighted the current successes of President Biden, speaking on the reduced costs of pharmaceutical drugs like insulin and a record number of clean energy jobs created through the Inflation Reduction Act.
"Donald Trump had the worst jobs record since Herbert Hoover. President Biden has helped create 13.5 million jobs. The most ever created in two and a half years," Richmond said. "We have the lowest unemployment rate in almost 50 years, and some of the lowest unemployment for African Americans and Latino families on record."
Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said that no GOP candidate is a good choice because they all share non-inclusive views and aim to limit the rights of Americans. "No matter who you pick. This group is as extreme as it gets. A bag full of MAGA apples and they are all rotten," said Harrison.
The RNC is partnering with organizations like the Young America's Foundation to promote the party's agenda among college students—one of many shifts under the Republican Party's new campaign to target undecided voters.
Democrats ensured they were present in Milwaukee to compete with nationwide coverage of the event – rolling out a series of media strategies to remind Americans that President Biden has continued to deliver on his promises.
Wisconsin's Democratic Party Chair, Ben Winkler, highlighted how Democrats have continued to turn out the vote in Wisconsin, most recently with the newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz to the now liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court.
"This spring was a freedom landslide in Wisconsin," said Winkler. "It was a clear message from Wisconsin voters that they wanted to turn the page on the era of extremism represented by all eight of the Republican candidates who will be ascending to the stage of the presidential debate tonight."
Democrats are making it known that they have always prioritized all voters' needs, emphasizing how that would continue if President Biden remains in office.