Demonstrations for one year since Roe v. Wade overturning happen all across the country

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is not the only place to see demonstrations for the one-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe V. Wade Saturday. People made their voices heard across the country.
Abortion access for many states in the Midwest and south has changed dramatically over the past year. More than a dozen states have banned most or all abortions and more bans appear to be on the way.
Vice President Kamala Harris' senior advisor said North Carolina is on the front line of this issue. The state legislature just passed an abortion ban overriding the governor's veto.
Harris spoke in North Carolina Saturday. She said women are not alone in this fight.
"A year after Dobbs it is clear where this is headed, extremist Republicans in congress have proposed to ban abortion nationwide, nationwide. But I have news for them, we're not having that," Harris said.
Meanwhile, The Students for Life of America hosted a National Celebrate Life Rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence was there. He said -- quote -- "the cause of life is the calling of our time."
"We will never rest and never relent until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in the land. So, help me God," Pence said.
The issue is likely to play an important role in the 2024 election.