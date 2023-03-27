Demonstrators gather at Truax Field to oppose arrival of F-35 fighter jets

MADISON (WKOW) -- People gathered at Truax Field in Madison early Monday morning to oppose the F-35 fighter jets that are scheduled to arrive this spring.
Madison Veterans for Peace, Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin and Madison for a World BEYOND War hosted the demonstration.
They are calling on Gov. Evers to change the mission of Truax Air National Guard to a peaceful one. And the group plans to go to the Wisconsin Capitol building at 8:45 a.m. Monday to continue its demonstration.
The fighter jets have been a point of contention for years. Those opposed say the jets are loud and could pose an environmental threat. Supporters say placing the jets at Truax will create more jobs and boost the Madison economy.