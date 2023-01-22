Demonstrators mark 50th anniversary of Roe V. Wade ruling.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's landmark Roe V. Wade ruling, and Wisconsinites on both sides of the abortion debate took to the streets to demonstrate.
In Madison, protestors took part in a Bigger than Roe march on State Street before making their way to the Wisconsin State Capitol Rotunda.
The Madison Area Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare (MARRCH) helped organize the protest. They focused on the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election and said the outcome of that will determine the future of reproductive rights here in Wisconsin.
"We need to protect our freedoms. We need government regulations to stay off of our bodies and out of our lives. We need local and state legislators to help us, not try to control us," said Rachel Carmona, who participated in the march.
This spring, speakers said they will move the state of Wisconsin forward.
Sarah Harrison is an activist. She said Sunday's protest is an opportunity to talk to the community about how important it is for women's rights to be restored.
"Right now, Wisconsin has an 1849 law on the books that disallows abortion. In any case, no exceptions. This is from before women even have the right to vote," Harrison said. "We're out here to say that that is not fair. It's not right. And we're protesting for that along with other women's rights."
Harrison said the decision lays on the state legislature now and said that's why it's exceptionally important to address it on state level.
"What we have to do in this case, is to get all of the people to get the message across that we want to have a statewide referendum on abortion, so that we can have it in writing that more people support abortion rights than support taking it away." Harrison said.
The spring primaries take place February 21st, and the general election to decide the next state Supreme Court Justice is on April 4th.
"In Wisconsin, there are two conservative candidates and there are two more liberal candidates," Harrison said. "The liberal candidates can pull the 4-3 to a 3-4 so that we can restore our abortion rights here in Wisconsin."
Speakers at the Bigger than Roe Protest said when they fight, they win -- which is something they hope to have happen in the upcoming election.
Meanwhile in Washington, Pro-Life activists form across the country took to the streets. On Sunday, they gathered in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to pray. This is only two days after the annual March for Life.
Wisconsin native Christ O'Brien got back from the March for Life Sunday morning and took to Wisconsin's Capitol to listen to a few remarks from the Pro-Choice demonstration.
"I think you see extremists on both sides here," O'Brien said. "They want abortion no matter what. But I'm listening to some of the things people are saying here. I'm like, 'If only they had other options, they knew about other options.'"
The importance of the upcoming spring election isn't lost on pro-life advocates. O'Brien says he's thankful for the justices that "look at the science" behind conception.
"In a free speech era, we should be promoting every single alternative for pregnancy, for pregnant women," O'Brien said. "So that they can see help and have the best possible alternatives that they can do for them. For their lives, their husbands or their partners and their infants."
Sunday's anniversary marked the first anniversary since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.