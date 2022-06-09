Dense fog early then beautiful conditions the rest of the day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A dense fog advisory continues until 9 am, otherwise we'll be mostly sunny with a quick warm up.
After picking up 0.5-1.5" of rain Wednesday, we dry off today, but leftover moisture is causing areas of dense fog. High pressure takes over today, so once our fog lifts, mostly sunny skies will cause our temps to climb into the mid 70s.
Low 50s tonight with increasing clouds with partly sunny conditions Friday in the mid 70s with isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Saturday starts off dry with isolated midday showers t-showers possible. Highs will be back in the mid 70s. There is a higher chance for showers and storms late-day through overnight as a clipper system approaches.
Isolated showers and t-showers may linger into Sunday morning with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon. The heat is on next week with isolated storm chances Monday and temps in the low 80s. We'll jump to near 90° Tuesday and Wednesday.