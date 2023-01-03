Dense fog, then light snow on Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A dense fog advisory is in effect for all counties touching the IL border tonight including the Janseville area. Most of this will clear by mid-morning on Wednesday.
We'll stay mostly dry during Wednesday morning, until the backside of this system moves over us later tomorrow.
Light and spotty snow showers will fall over us on and off from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Up to an inch of snow will fall on us, but most of us will just see a dusting through this time period.
We'll see some sunshine on Friday before a small weather system drops a little more snow on us late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 30s as we see more sunshine into early next week.