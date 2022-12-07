Dense fog this morning, late-week snow likely

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility of less than one quarter mile in dense fog and freezing fog where temperatures are below 32 degrees * WHERE...All of South Central and Southeast Wisconsin * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday * IMPACTS...Hazardous morning commute. There are several reports of difficult driving conditions due to low visibility and slick spots on roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&