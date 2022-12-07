 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility of less than one quarter mile in dense fog and
freezing fog where temperatures are below 32 degrees

* WHERE...All of South Central and Southeast Wisconsin

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday

* IMPACTS...Hazardous morning commute. There are several reports
of difficult driving conditions due to low visibility and slick
spots on roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Dense fog this morning, late-week snow likely

  • Updated
  • 0
Headlines

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Weather will impact travel at times over the next few days.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin until 10 am due to visibility falling to less than a half mile. With below freezing temps, some roads will be slippery, so be careful as you hit the roads.

Skies clear this afternoon with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Temps in the low 20s tonight with dry weather lasting through Thursday. Clouds increase in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A snow/mix will develop Thursday night overspreading our area through Friday morning, impacting travel through the afternoon. A couple slushy inches are possible, especially Madison and areas north. Closer to the state line, it'll be warm enough for a rain/snow mix, limiting totals.

Another light mix is possible on Saturday with a dry Sunday on track. Another rain/snow mix is possible Monday night to Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you