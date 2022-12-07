Dense fog this morning, late-week snow likely

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Weather will impact travel at times over the next few days.
A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin until 10 am due to visibility falling to less than a half mile. With below freezing temps, some roads will be slippery, so be careful as you hit the roads.
Skies clear this afternoon with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Temps in the low 20s tonight with dry weather lasting through Thursday. Clouds increase in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
A snow/mix will develop Thursday night overspreading our area through Friday morning, impacting travel through the afternoon. A couple slushy inches are possible, especially Madison and areas north. Closer to the state line, it'll be warm enough for a rain/snow mix, limiting totals.
Another light mix is possible on Saturday with a dry Sunday on track. Another rain/snow mix is possible Monday night to Tuesday.