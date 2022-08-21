Dense morning fog, then gradual clearing

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Dense fog is going to be lingering across southern Wisconsin through the late morning hours. There's a dense fog advisory for all of the forecast area through 9am. Once the fog lifts, conditions will gradually clear and we'll stay quiet through the first half of next week.
Over the next few mornings, don't be surprised to see fog. Dense fog is sticking around through late Sunday morning. Due to light winds, the atmosphere won't mix down drier air so we may see fog once again Monday morning and Tuesday morning.
Both days will be dry but the threat for showers/storms return on Wednesday and continues through Wednesday night into Thursday. Don't cancel plans as the rain threat, for now, are not widespread or all day. After that, the rain threat ends.
Temperatures will hang out in the mid to upper 70s Sunday and Monday, breaking back into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.