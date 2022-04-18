Dental drill bit removed from man's lung

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- A routine visit to the dentist landed an Illinois man in a Kenosha hospital after he inhaled the dentist's inch-long drill bit.
Tom Jozsi was getting a tooth filled at the time. Doctors believe he inhaled just before coughing, which sent the drill bit down to his lung.
It went so deep, doctors couldn't use normal scopes. They had to use a device that's typically used to detect lung cancer. They got the drill bit out without any harm.
"I was never so happy as when I opened my eyes, and I saw him with a smile under that mask shaking a little plastic container with the tool in it," Jozsi told WISN 12 News.
Jozsi got to keep the drill bit. He says he keeps the tool on a shelf at home.