Department of Corrections issues arrest warrant Madison fatal hit-and-run suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman identified by Madison Police officials as the suspect in a fatal February hit-and-run is wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

A DOC Apprehension Request issued April 13, 2023, asks that Tiambra Walker, 21 be taken into custody. The request references Walker's probation from a conviction for a 2021 hit and run and states she failed to report and left Wisconsin without permission.

Earlier this month, Madison Police officials stated Walker was the driver of a 2011 Chevy Malibu that hit and killed Stephen Fleck, 66 and his dog Feb.15, 2023, and drove off.

A spokesperson for Dane County District Attorney Ismail Ozanne said Ozanne is reviewing the case to determine if he will bring charges.

Police officials are recommending Walker be charged with homicide by hit and run and homicide by intoxicated driving. Authorities said a two-year-old child was in Walker's car at the time of the collision.

Walker's 2021 hit and run involved injuries to several people and also took place with a child in Walker's car.

The court record includes a photo of one of the victims in a hospital bed from an online report by a media outlet. Last week, a judge sentenced Walker to probation, with Walker allowed to serve that term in Illinois.

Court records show Walker was also required to attend a Victim Impact Panel, where past traffic victims share the consequences they suffered.

Last week, Walker's attorney Dailey Johnson asked Judge Josann Reynolds to allow Walker to skip scheduled panel attendance April 19 to avoid the media, to which Assistant Dane County District Attorney Alexandra Keyes objected.

"Ms. Walker is not even in the state of Wisconsin and had no intention of ever coming to the court-ordered panel," Keyes wrote.

Reynolds allowed Walker to be scheduled for a later panel.

In a 2019 case of Walker stealing the car of college student Kyla Hayes, records show Walker owes Hayes's auto insurer $11,288 in restitution and $1,011 to Hayes.

"I had everything from freshman year [in the car]," Hayes said. "I had a lot of cash because I ... waitress when I'm back home. The past year of my life was in the car and it was just gone," she said.

Hayes said she's received no payments since the restitution order against Walker was entered.

Johnson declined comment to 27 News on Walker's responses to court orders in the car theft and 2021 hit and run cases.

Johnson said if Walker is charged in the 2023 fatal hit and run, she will have different counsel.