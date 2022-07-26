Department of Corrections students graduate from carpentry program

MADISON (WKOW)-- A group of inmates graduated from Madison College's carpentry program Tuesday.
Nine Department of Corrections students took part in the 18-week course that went over everything from framing a house to building a shed.
In a time when the demand for skilled workers is high, student Raymond Golden hopes to use the skills he learned to get a job.
"I had a little bit of carpentry experience back in 2006, but I never used it, so this gave me the opportunity to capitalize on my skills and actually finish something I started a long time ago," Golden said. "I think its a great opportunity for anybody willing to learn new things or just sharpen the skills they have."
The program has been around for several years. Grants totaling around $75,000 help make the program possible.