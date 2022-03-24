Department of Health Services breaks ground on expansion for Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services broke ground on an expansion for the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center (MJTC) Thursday, looking to grow in order to offer services to girls too.
According to a news release from DHS, this $65.9 million renovation will expand the facility on the Mendota Mental Health Institute that currently only offers services to boys. DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said the expanded services will allow MJTC to help more kids in need throughout Dane County.
"We are looking forward to the expanded opportunity to provide treatment for more boys, and the new opportunity to begin to provide treatment for girls. Youth treated at MJTC find themselves at the deepest end of the youth justice system and need the services and supports MJTC offers to successfully reintegrate into their communities," Timberlake said in the release.
MJTC was first founded in 1995 for juvenile offenders who need additional help beyond the traditional "sanctions-based approach," per DHS. The facility aims to help young people develop more autonomy and skills to rejoin society and avoid reoffending.
The new construction project will add 102,000 square feet of space for bedrooms and more areas for therapy, education and medical services. With this expansion, the new facility will be able to house 93 patients.
“Research results from MJTC stand in contradiction to the common belief that nothing works to help these youth. In fact, the model of care at MJTC is effective with helping youth in the worst of circumstances," Mendota Mental Health Institute director Dr. Gregory Van Rybroek said in the release.
The expansion is expected to be fully up and running by early 2025.