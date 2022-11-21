 Skip to main content
Department of Justice investigating Maple Bluff pursuit where driver died after crash

MADISON (WKOW) — The Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a pursuit north of Madison that ended in the driver's death. 

A DOJ press release said the incident began Sunday around 9 a.m. when a Maple Bluff Police Officer tried to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. The vehicle didn't stop and after a "short pursuit" crashed into a tree. 

The press release stated the driver ran from the crash while the three passengers remained on scene. Once the driver was located, all four were taken to the hospital where the driver died. 

The officer was not hurt but has been placed on administrative assignment. 

