Department of Transportation wants community feedback on proposed US 51 changes

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- More than 18 miles of US 51 between the Beltline and Interstate will get a design update in the next few years.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants to keep community members as involved in the process as possible. The DOT held a public information meeting in Stoughton Thursday night to hear what community members have to say about the proposed changes.
"This project segment is specifically from Roby Road in Stoughton to County Highways B/AB intersection in the town of Dunn," Kevin Drunasky, Project Manager for the US 51 Corridor Project, said.
While community members support the safety changes, some would have liked to see them sooner.
"There was cars sliding off into our yard all the time," Jean Mazzara, a community member at the meeting said. "It's an area that needs a safety improvement."
"There's been a history of crashes along [Highway B/AB]," David Schmidt, another Project Manager, said. "A lot of feedback [is that there are] very dangerous intersections."
The DOT says including community feedback not only makes residents happy, but improves the longevity of these changes.
"We're trying to bring our modernized standards, design standards, to this as well as addressing the main goal, safety."
The US 51 project has been broken up into four phases.
- East of Stoughton - I-39/90 and Spring Road
- Stoughton – Spring Road to Roby Road
- Rural – Roby Road to Exchange Street
- McFarland – Exchange Street to Terminal Drive/Voges Road
The DOT plans to change the rural two-lane highways to four lanes with a median in the middle and wider sidewalks for pedestrian and biker safety. Speed limits will also be reduced to try to prevent accidents. On the rural part of 51, limits will decrease from 55 to 35.
The DOT has each phase of the plan mapped out on their website.