Deputies arrest man posing as police officer, shooting pellet gun at people

ENDEAVOR, Wis. (WKOW) -- Marquette County deputies arrested a man they say was posing as a police officer and shooting at people with a pellet gun.
In a Facebook post, the Marquette County Sheriff's Office said someone reported a disturbance at Lions Park in Endeavor on Aug. 13. The caller said someone was shooting a pellet gun and one person was hurt.
A victim told deputies that a man said he was a cop and told someone to get into his vehicle.
An argument broke out, and the suspect shot a pellet gun out the window while driving away.
Witnesses were able to identify the man who shot the gun.
Eric Haakonson, 52, of Endeavor was arrested and taken to the Marquette County Jail.
Wisconsin court records show he is charged 15 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety - use of a dangerous weapon and one count of impersonating a peace officer and disorderly conduct - use of a dangerous weapon.
He was given a $20,000 cash bond.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office at 608-297-2115 or Marquette County Crime Stoppers at 800-297-8477 to remain anonymous.