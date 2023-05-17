Deputies searching for armed suspect in Town of York in Green County

TOWN OF YORK, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office is asking people who live in the Town of York to shelter in place as deputies search for an armed suspect.
Sheriff Jeff Skatrud says the Sheriff's Office received a call about a man who had allegedly fired a weapon at a family member at a home on Hay Hollow Road. Skatrud says this happened during an apparent domestic dispute.
The sheriff says no one was hurt.
Sheriff Skatrud says the 35-year-old suspect ran off into a wooded area in the vicinity of Hay Hollow and York Center Roads. He says officers believe the suspect is armed with a long gun. He says deputies and other area law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter and plan to search the area. Skatrud says deputies believe they did hear shots being fired in this area.
Skatrud is asking people who live in the area of Hay Hollow Road, Badger Road and York Center Road to stay inside and lock their homes. He says there will be a heavy law enforcement presence in that area. The sheriff says people should avoid this area.