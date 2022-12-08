 Skip to main content
Deputies searching for missing man last seen Sunday

  Updated
  • 0
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is looking for 34-year-old Ronald Henry, who hasn't been heard from since Sunday.

Deputies searching for missing man

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is looking for 34-year-old Ronald Henry, who hasn't been heard from since Sunday. 

The picture above shows what Henry currently looks like.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said they have been searching for Henry using a helicopter, drones and K-9s. 

Henry's brother, Tyrik Henry, told 27 News Thursday night that his family is scared and wants answers. 

"This is not like him," Henry said. "He literally talks to his girlfriend like every single day."

His brother told 27 News that they last heard from Henry on Sunday night around midnight when he was at a bar with a close friend. 

They say he was supposed to go to work on a farm near Platteville the next day, but never showed up. 

Deputies say two witnesses have reported seeing Henry in the area since his disappearance, but they've been unable to locate him.

Henry's brother says they'll be organizing a search party to find him Friday morning and are asking for any help they can find. If you'd like to join the search, the family says they'll be at 2732 Condry Rd in Lancaster first thing Friday morning.

If you have any information on Henry's whereabouts, call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157.

