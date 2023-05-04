Deputy chases car into farm fields near Poynette

DEKORRA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WKOW) – Two people were arrested Wednesday after leading a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase through farm fields.
According to a Facebook post, the deputy tried to stop a car that was speeding, but it took off, going off the road and through the farm fields.
The deputy then followed the car into the fields.
The car eventually broke down and the deputy caught up and arrested the driver, Cody Forsythe Murdock, 29 and the passenger Paula Jean McGowen, 34, both from Reedsburg.
Murdock was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail on multiple charges including; felony eluding, recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McGowen was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail on charges that include: party to a crime; operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of drug paraphernalia.