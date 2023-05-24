Deputy saves overdose driver and passenger with Narcan after ﻿rollover crash

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - A Milwaukee deputy saved two men from an apparent overdose.
Body camera video showed the deputy respond to a rollover crash on I-41 in Wauwatosa. He saw two men slumped over and unconscious, and quickly recognized the signs of an overdose.
"They were, sweating. They had snoring, respirations, having a real difficult, difficult time breathing. At that time, I knew it was a overdose," Deputy Krueger told our Milwaukee affiliate.
Investigators say the men had been drinking and using heroin. The officer was able to save them thanks to the Narcan in his squad car - a recent addition by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.