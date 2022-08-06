Dermatologists give tips on how to prevent skin cancer this summer

Weather Alert

.Southern Wisconsin is sitting in a moisture-rich environment. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start streaming into south central Wisconsin this evening, with slow-moving cells repeatedly tracking across the same areas. Impressive moisture in our atmosphere will be conducive for efficient rainfall rates. There could be a lull in widespread showers during the afternoon hours tomorrow, but another round of slow-moving showers and storms is likely for Sunday evening through Monday morning. Conditions are favorable for localized flash flooding and will ultimately depend on where the rounds of storms line up. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge and Jefferson. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Sunday through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with high rainfall rates are likely between tonight and Monday morning. The general expectation is for the first round to occur tonight and the second round to occur Sunday evening into Monday morning. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are possible. Uncertainty remains for where the highest rainfall amounts will occur. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&