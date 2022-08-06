Dermatologists give tips on how to prevent skin cancer this summer

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Lafayette, Green and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

.Southern Wisconsin is sitting in a moisture-rich environment.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start streaming into south
central Wisconsin this evening, with slow-moving cells repeatedly
tracking across the same areas. Impressive moisture in our
atmosphere will be conducive for efficient rainfall rates. There
could be a lull in widespread showers during the afternoon hours
tomorrow, but another round of slow-moving showers and storms is
likely for Sunday evening through Monday morning. Conditions are
favorable for localized flash flooding and will ultimately depend on
where the rounds of storms line up.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette,
Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge and
Jefferson.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Sunday through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with
high rainfall rates are likely between tonight and Monday
morning. The general expectation is for the first round to
occur tonight and the second round to occur Sunday evening
into Monday morning. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are
possible. Uncertainty remains for where the highest rainfall
amounts will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Dermatologists give tips on how to prevent skin cancer this summer

  • Updated
Sunscreen MGN

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Enjoy the summer rays, but dermatologists recommend to do it safely so you can prevent skin cancer. 

The warm glow of a tan might be irresistible, but dermatologists say there are ways you can avoid the most common type of cancer in the U.S. According to Mercyhealth dermatologists, one in five Americans will develop the skin cancer at some point in their life.

Additionally, the American Cancer Society (ACS) expects nearly one million Americans to be diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, the disease that accounts for the "large majority of skin cancer deaths."

“Sunscreen alone can give a false sense of security,” said Dr. David Nelsen, a dermatologist at Mercyhealth East. “It’s still important to avoid peak sun hours, cover up and seek shade when possible.”

Dr. Nelsen offered these tips to help people take care of their skin when heading outside in the summer months:

  • Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside.
  • Even when it’s cloudy, put on your sunscreen.
  • Sunscreens are not all waterproof and need to reapplied every 90 minutes.
  • Use sunscreen only if it has a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher.
  • Make sure and dress children in light-colored fabrics that cover exposed skin.
  • Avoid the midday sun when the sun’s rays are the most intense. 

The ACS also recommends using "broad-spectrum" sunscreen" which protects the skin from UVA ultraviolet rays.

Tags

Recommended for you