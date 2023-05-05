DeSantis to make appearance at GOP fundraising event in central Wisconsin

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is traveling to central Wisconsin on Saturday for a fundraising event.
In a news release, the Republican Party of Marathon County said it's hosting its Lincoln Day Dinner, with the honorable guest being Gov. DeSantis.
Along with the Florida governor, Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany (R - Minocqua) will make remarks during the event in Rothschild.
Gov. DeSantis' appearance is notable, as he is expected to throw his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential race. As of Friday morning, he has yet to do that.
More than 550 guests are expected to attend the sold-out dinner.