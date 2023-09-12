Despite government order, local company refuses to rehire workers

EAST BRISTOL, Wis. (WKOW) -- Workers illegally fired from a local apparel company have not gotten their jobs back despite an order from the federal government.
The affected employees held a press conference outside of Thunder Bay's East Bristol location Tuesday morning.
Thunder Bay used to be called Crushin' It Apparel, and formally made its home in Madison.
Before moving to its new location, the business' owner, Jeremy Kruk, fired eight workers in the lead up to a union election last November. The workers voted 6-0 in favor of joining the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District 7.
Kruk maintains that he had been contemplating selling off the equipment that the workers used prior to the organizing efforts beginning in August of 2022, but the workers allege retaliation.
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) sided with the workers at the end of June and ordered Kruk to rehire the eight employees.
Kruk told 27 News that he could not rehire the workers because he had sold off the equipment they would use. The NLRB order anticipated this eventuality and directed Kruk to rehire the workers to comparable positions.
Kruk said that if he brought the workers back, their shifts would be seconds long as without machines, not enough work remains for them to do.
The workers have had to find odd jobs and other work to make ends meet in the intervening months.
Through interpreters, the workers, who are more comfortable speaking Spanish, described hot working conditions within the Madison facility during the summer months. David Tecuatl, an impacted Crushin' It employee, said that when workers asked Kruk to turn on air conditioning during heat waves, the boss declined citing the cost.
The employees presented Kruk with a letter in August, 2022 outlining their complaints about working conditions. Kruk threatened to fire the workers who signed the letter until the federal government intervened.
The workers next chose to unionize, and Kruk put the machines they used up for sale. The union filed unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB, and the agency ordered Kruk to rehire the employees.
"But it's been made clear by Mr. Kruk that he has no intention of bringing the workers back, which is problematic," Adam Gifford, a business representative with IUPAT District 7, said.
The press conference, organized by Worker Justice Wisconsin, a labor rights advocacy group, focused on the workers' personal experiences.
Speakers included three of the workers, members of Worker Justice Wisconsin, Gifford, and the president of the South Central Federation of Labor.
Worker Justice Wisconsin hope that ongoing dispute between Thunder Bay and the laid off employees serves as inspiration for others.
"Whether they were born in the United States or any other country, every worker has rights, and they should be respected," Rebecca Meier-Rao, Worker Justice Wisconsin's executive director, said.