Details of Beloit International Film Festival to be revealed Tuesday

BELOIT (WKOW) — The 2022 Beloit International Film Festival's annual Chamber of Commerce reveal party will take place Tuesday night.
All the times and locations for more than 100 great films and a dozen special events and workshops, a year in the making, will be listed and distributed at the reveal party.
You will have a chance to plan how to get the most out of Beloit’s “Walkable Film Festival.” There are also some new special event locations, so you will want to set your sites early.
The Reveal Party runs from 5-7 p.m. at the Hampton Inn at 2700 Cranston Road in Beloit.
The party is Co-sponsored by G-5 Brewing Company. Tickets are $5 and it's free to members of the Beloit Film Society.