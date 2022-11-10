Developers detail what new luxury apartments replacing Paisan's building will look like

MADISON (WKOW) -- Developers of a once-troubled downtown Madison property provided updates to the public Thursday on what their new, 15-story luxury apartment building will look like. The building will replace the current property at 131 W Wilson St., former home to the Italian restaurant Paisan's.
The former building was condemned after structural concerns shut it down several times.
T. Wall Enterprises is the company behind the new construction project, a new high rise apartment building called "The Moment."
“It’s going to provide an upper end product downtown," New building owner Terrence Wall said. "It’s going to be very nice, a lot of amenities, very high-quality construction.”
The new project will commence after the current building is demolished — a process expected to start next month and last for 6-7 months. Once demolished, the new building will be built in an estimated 2-3 years.
"The Moment" will include 263 luxury apartments ranging from "micro" units to 3-bedroom apartments. Wall says the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in the new building will cost upwards of $2300 a month.
The new building will be significantly larger than the current structure, but will be narrower so as not to block views of the waterfront from downtown. It will also feature a coffee shop from a "well-known" vendor and a fitness center that will be open to the public.
During a public information session Thursday, some members of the community expressed concerns over parking, obstruction of views and the new building's use of affordable housing.
Developers have chosen not to provide affordable housing units in the new building in exchange for city subsidies, because they say doing so wouldn't be as profitable.
"We’ve come to the conclusion that we’re likely going to stick with market rate housing and not pursue [affordable housing options]," Project Manager Jake Bunz said.
Wall defends the decision, saying his company specializes in luxury housing and that the project will provide much-needed income to the downtown community.
"To support the restaurants and the retail downtown, you need higher-incomed, disposable income so people can spend money to support those restaurants," Wall said.
Paisan's owners tell 27 News they have settled with the previous property owners in court and will not be pursuing a space in the new building. They say they still haven't decided if they'll reopen somewhere else.