Devil's Lake homicide remains unsolved after 2 years

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A 2020 homicide at Devil's Lake State Park is still unsolved.

Sauk County detectives say 24-year-old John Schmutzer was stabbed to death on October 14, 2020 on one of the parks south shore trails.

Investigators have ruled out several people but have yet to make an arrest in Schmutzer's murder.

Exactly two years later, 27 News revisited the case with a woman who was at the park during the attack.

Lou Ann Kilgor said she remembers the day vividly. She was on her morning walk; the same one she does every day.

"It was a much warmer day than it is today," she explained. "It was sunny and beautiful, and I was taking pictures."

The day took a turn as Kilgor was leaving. She said she noticed a large police presence but didn't think much of it.

"I started getting phone calls from other people who live in the area saying, 'Oh, we just heard there was a murder in the park We know you go there. Are you okay?' So then I was a little alarmed by it," Kilgor said.

According to detectives, at least a dozen witnesses reported seeing the same man on the trail where Schmutzer was killed. The man has since been dubbed 'The Runner.'

Lou Ann recalled looking through the photos she took that day and wondering if she too saw 'The Runner.'

"Most of my pictures were of the beauty all around us but I arrowed in on the railroad tracks just to see if I could see anybody, but there was nobody there," she said.

Even after two years have gone by, Kilgore said knowing the suspect is still out there can be a little haunting.

"It's still unsettling because we don't know if it's someone who lives here," she said. "You don't even know if it's someone we know."

Sauk County investigators declined to release any updates out the case but said they are still actively investigating.