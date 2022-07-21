Devil's Lake receives $1M donation to build multi-purpose learning center

BARABOO (WKOW) — Devil's Lake State Park received a donation to build an Interpretive Center meant to help the community learn about nature and the park's background.
The Devil's Lake Concession Corporation — the park's not-for-profit rental, merchandise and concessions organization meant to support the park — donated $1 million on Wednesday to the $18 million capital campaign to build the center.
“We’re proud to make this important investment in Devil’s Lake State Park to help visitors to our community understand the history, culture and natural forces that converged to make this a special place,” said John Darrow, president of the corporation. “This long-envisioned educational resource will help future generations discover its wonders and appreciate the importance of stewardship.”
Darrow said that the center will be a way to "enhance the visitor experience, teach about nature and the park’s background and serve our area by offering warm and welcoming gathering spaces.”
The center will be open year-round and focus on education. There will be interactive historical, cultural and educational exhibits.
Beyond education, the center will have a number of other spaces, such as a café, gift shop, classrooms, meeting spaces and administrative spaces for park staff.
All this is done while keeping in mind a "green ethic" and honor Native American cultures.
“The center will foster a love of learning and nature by people of all ages and abilities, serving as a hub of knowledge for the more than 2.5 million annual park visitors and the thousands of schoolchildren, university students and nature and sports enthusiasts who flock to Devil’s Lake,” said Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park President Bernadette Greenwood.
For more information on the project and to donate or become involved, you can visit the Friends of Devil's Lake website.