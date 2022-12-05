DHS announces pilot program for independent living support

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will launch a new program in July of next year.
According to the release from DHS, the Independent Living Support Pilot program will assist aging and disabled Wisconsinites in an effort for them to keep their independence and ease the burden on long-term care systems.
DHS said the program will grant eligible participants access to short-term, flexible, limited services and supports worth up to $7,200. Funding for the pilot program came from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Benefits and services of the program include:
One-time or periodic services
- Specialized medical equipment and supplies
- Assistive technology
- Home and vehicle modifications
- Emergent home clean-up
- Moving services
- Caregiving training and education
- Individual training and education
- Respite (in-home or in a facility)
- Non-medical and medical transportation
- Other (based on support and service needs of customer)
Continuing services
- Personal care
- Care management
- Supportive home care
- Personal emergency response system
- Meals (for people under age 60)
- Internet/Wi-Fi services
- Financial management and legal assistance
- Other (based on support and service needs of customer)
To get assistance enrolling in the pilot program, visit local aging and disability resource centers (ADRCs) and tribal aging and disability resource specialist (ADRS) agencies.