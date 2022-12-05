DHS awarded $45 million to support public health workforce development

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday it received a $45 million grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In a release, DHS explains the funding is parts of $3.2 billion the CDC is awarding to state, local, and territorial jurisdictions across the U.S. in an effort to advance the public health workforce.
DHS said it plans to use the $45 million to assess and build up the state's public health system with retention, recruitment, and training efforts. About 40% of the funding is allocated to local and tribal health departments.
“We applaud the CDC for this investment into our state’s public health infrastructure. This is a win not only for our public health workforce, but for every community that will benefit from enhanced capacity to work collaboratively to build stronger, safer, and healthier communities,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.
According to the DHS, this five-year investment will be used to assess Wisconsin’s "multi-layered public health system" by evaluating the system-wide structure like staffing levels, capacity, and workforce well-being. The funding will also aid recruitment, strengthen the diversity and well-being of existing workers, plus provide ongoing training.