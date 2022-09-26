DHS confirms first human case of West Nile virus in Wisconsin this year

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) this year in a Sheboygan County resident Monday.
DHS says the virus can spread to humans, horses, birds and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.
WNV has also been reported in two horses and a bird in Trempealeau, Monroe, and Milwaukee counties.
The department says mosquito activity and the risk of WNV will continue until the temperatures fall below 28 degrees for at least four consecutive hours, also known as the first hard frost of the season.
The best way to avoid WNV is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes and eliminate mosquito breeding sites.
Avoid Mosquito Bites
- Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing
- Prior to heading outdoors, treat clothing with permethrin; do not apply permethrin directly to skin
- Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes that spread WNV are most active
- Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin
Mosquito-Proof Your Home
- Make sure window and door screens are intact and tightly-fitted to prevent mosquitoes from getting into your home
- Prevent mosquitoes from breeding around your home by removing stagnant water from items around your property, such as tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters and downspouts
- Turn over wheelbarrows, kiddie pools, buckets and small boats such as canoes and kayaks when not in use
- Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers
- Trim or mow tall grass, weeds and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours