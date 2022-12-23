 Skip to main content
DHS confirms second pediatric flu death of season

  • Updated
  • 0
FLU virus

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a second pediatric patient has died of influenza. 

A DHS spokesperson confirmed the death to 27 News in an email.

27 News' ABC affiliate WBAY reports 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday from complications caused by Influenza A. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School, located in Green Bay. 

The first pediatric flu death in the state was reported on December 20.

DHS reports first pediatric flu-associated death in Wisconsin this season

DHS urges all Wisconsinites — especially children — to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible.

They also encourage ways to stop the spread of germs, such as:

  • Washing your hands
  • Avoiding touching your face
  • Staying away from others if you're feeling sick
  • Avoiding others who are sick or have flu symptoms
  • Covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze and encouraging children to do the same
  • Wearing a mask around others

Wisconsinites can find where they can get a flu vaccine online or by calling 211 or 877-947-2211.

