DHS confirms second pediatric flu death of season

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a second pediatric patient has died of influenza.
A DHS spokesperson confirmed the death to 27 News in an email.
27 News' ABC affiliate WBAY reports 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday from complications caused by Influenza A. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School, located in Green Bay.
The first pediatric flu death in the state was reported on December 20.
DHS urges all Wisconsinites — especially children — to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible.
They also encourage ways to stop the spread of germs, such as:
- Washing your hands
- Avoiding touching your face
- Staying away from others if you're feeling sick
- Avoiding others who are sick or have flu symptoms
- Covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze and encouraging children to do the same
- Wearing a mask around others
Wisconsinites can find where they can get a flu vaccine online or by calling 211 or 877-947-2211.