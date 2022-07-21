DHS: COVID-19 variant never seen in humans detected in Dane County, low risk to public

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — A COVID-19 variant never seen in humans was identified in Dane County, according to a Wisconsin Department of Health Services official.
According to the official, the variant has "not been seen in humans" and was found using wastewater surveillance.
The official said there is no evidence of the variant causing illness in people. It has only been detected in sewer systems and "cannot be found in drinking water." It has not been detected in any other wastewater samples in other areas of the state or other people.
The DHS is partnering with with Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) to offer free, voluntary COVID-19 testing for "employees at a Dane County business," which is not being identified at this time. The testing is being done to identify if this variant is causing an infection in any people in the area.
The DHS official said the risk is low to the public and that the testing is being done to "better understand if there is any risk to individuals or the public."
Health officials do not believe the variant is spreading in the community.
An update will be given immediately if there is any increased risk of illness to the general public.