DHS encourages Wisconsinites to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses

MADISON (WKOW) — With the 'the most wonderful time of the year' approaching, state officials are encouraging Wisconsinites to do their part to stave of viruses like the flu.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports that the upcoming respiratory illness season has the potential to be severe with high levels of COVID-19, influenza and RSV already circulating nationally.

Ahead of the holiday season, the DHS has issued an alert to state healthcare providers— places already struggling with the onset of these illnesses.

DHS is also encouraging everyone to get all recommended vaccines, including the updated COVID-19 booster and the flu vaccine.

Beyond getting recommended vaccinations, there are a few other steps Wisconsinites can take when planning holiday celebrations to stop the spread.

If you are feeling sick, get tested. Talk to a doctor about getting tested for COVID-19, influenza, RSV or other respiratory viruses. Free COVID-19 rapid tests and access testing are available at many community locations.

More information about COVID-19 testing, COVID-19, the flu and RSV is available on the DHS website.

If you need assistance accessing other health care or finding a vaccine provider in your community, call 211 or 877-947-2211.