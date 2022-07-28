DHS expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccination

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced it's expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine.
To date, DHS has been allocated nearly 1,500 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which is enough for 743 people to complete the two-dose series.
As of Thursday, DHS has identified 14 cases of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, in Wisconsin.
“Due to a limited vaccine supply, DHS is currently following the federal government’s recommendation to prioritize the JYNNEOS vaccine for individuals at the highest risk of infection,” said DHS Secretary Designee Karen Timberlake. “At the same time, we encourage all Wisconsinites to be aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox and take precautions to prevent the spread.”
In Wisconsin, vaccination is now recommended for people who had known exposure to someone with monkeypox and people with certain risk factors who are more likely to be exposed to the virus. This includes:
- People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.
- People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure.
- Gay, bisexual, trans and any other men who have sex with men, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.
DHS encourages anyone who had a known monkeypox exposure to talk with their health care provider to learn if they are eligible to receive a vaccine.
If you do not have a regular source of health care, confidential support finding health care and community resources near you is available by dialing 211 or 877-947-2211, or texting your ZIP code to 898-211. Online resources are available at 211Wisconsin.org.
As vaccine becomes more available, DHS says it will keep the monkeypox vaccination webpage updated with the latest information on eligibility and where to get the vaccine.
To prevent the spread of monkeypox, DHS advises Wisconsinites to know the symptoms, avoid skin-to-skin contact with people have rashes or sores, and avoid close-quarters activities in areas where monkeypox is spreading. If you've been exposed to the virus, contact a doctor or a nurse, and if you're sick with monkeypox, isolate at home until the rash has fully resolved.