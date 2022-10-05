DHS expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is expanding who can get a monkeypox vaccine.
In a release, DHS says the expansion comes as the CDC updated its guidance allowing more people who are at higher risk for getting exposed to the virus.
DHS those who are newly eligible for the vaccine include
- Those recently diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease
- Those who are sexual partners with someone who was at an event where there was known monkeypox transmission
- Anyone who anticipate attending an event where there could be risk for transmitting monkeypox
The full list of who qualifies for a monkeypox vaccine is available on the DHS monkeypox vaccine information web page.
The vaccine is available at about 80 locations statewide. So far, DHS says 81 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Wisconsin.