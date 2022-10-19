DHS launches campaign to help Wisconsinites have real, empathetic conversations about drug use

MADISON (WKOW) — With substance use rising in Wisconsin, the state has launched a way to meet people where they are and help address substance abuse.

Real Talks Wisconsin is a campaign led by the Department of Health Services (DHS) and Department of Justice (DOJ). The agencies say the goal is to promote "open, honest and caring conversations about drugs."

It helps equip those dealing with substance use— or those who know someone who is— with the tools they need to have empathetic conversations about the problem. This includes conversation tips, facts about drug use, how you can take action in your community and ways you can get help.

“We can prevent and reduce substance use by being real with each other,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “It’s time to talk about substance use in an open, honest, and caring way. Real talks help create connection. That connection helps create spaces where hope, health and healing are possible.”

The dangers of substance use are especially apparent with the recent uptick in fentanyl overdoses, but Real Talks isn't focused on any one substance. Attorney General Josh Kaul said it's more about raising awareness and prevent and reduce any type of drug use.

“We must take a comprehensive approach to reducing substance use disorder,” Kaul said. “Raising awareness is part of that comprehensive approach, and Real Talks Wisconsin provides tools to help get conversations started in your family and in your community.”

DHS plans to expand its offerings to include video guides and printed materials about how to have "real talks."

If you are struggling with substance abuse, consider reaching out to the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline by calling 211 or emailing addictionhelpwi.org.