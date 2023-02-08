DHS launches new campaign to reduce underage tobacco, vape sales

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Wet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting to 30 to 35 mph. * WHERE...Columbia, Iowa, Dane and Lafayette Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&