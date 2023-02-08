DHS launches new campaign to reduce underage tobacco, vape sales

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is launching a new campaign to reinforce that the minimum legal sales age for tobacco and vape products is 21.
Nearly 12% of Wisconsin retailers sold tobacco and nicotine products to underage individuals in 2022, according to an annual survey conducted by Synar Surveys. This is down from 2021 by 2% but over double pre-pandemic rate of 5.5%.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said this campaign is important because of how many people are affected by tobacco-related disease.
“Nearly 7900 Wisconsinites die every year from preventable tobacco-related disease," she said. "Young people can become addicted before they are old enough to understand the risks. Following the Tobacco 21 law can save lives.”
Tobacco 21 will target the public and tobacco retailers with TV and digital ads, social media posts and in-store signage.
Standridge said she believes most Wisconsin retailers follow federal law, but she's "very concerned" about the high rate of non-compliance.
"Tobacco retailers are obligated to follow the federal law and make sure that they only sell tobacco and e-cigarettes to customers who are age 21 and older," she said.
You can learn more about the Tobacco 21 law in Wisconsin on the DHS website.
Free training to help retailers comply with the Tobacco 21 sales law is available at witobaccocheck.org. Wisconsinites who want help to quit commercial tobacco can call 1-800-QUIT NOW or text "READY" to 200-400 for free assistance.