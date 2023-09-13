DHS: Make a plan to protect yourself against respiratory illnesses this fall season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is calling on you to make a plan to protect yourself and others against respiratory illnesses this fall.
The department held a briefing Wednesday as a reminder that as temperatures drop, the risk of illnesses rises. But now, there are more tools available to keep people healthy, including an updated COVID-19 vaccine and flu and RSV vaccines available statewide.
But, with all this talk about the updated COVID vaccine, some people might be wondering where you can get it.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said we can expect more information about administering the vaccines within the next couple of days or week. But he said the process of getting vaccines to pharmacies and health care providers has already started. Larger pharmacy chains have been pre-ordering the vaccine as they anticipated CDC approval.
"Within the coming days and weeks, other pharmacies and health care organizations will be ordering obtaining and having them. So, the best thing to do for people to know if vaccines are available in their region is to go to vaccines.gov type in your zip code," Dr. Westergaard said.
He said pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS probably already have the vaccine. He expects them to be taking appointments soon.
The CDC recommended the new COVID booster for anyone six months and older. But, Dr. Westergaard said data shows the benefit of the shot among people 65-years and older is "overwhelmingly strong."
"If we can get most or all people in that age group immunized, we're going to save a lot of lives," he said.
He said although the risk of severe disease is lower in younger people, he said there are people in all age groups who have been having severe outcomes related to COVID-19. He said those outcomes can likely be prevented with vaccinations.
"On average for the US population, immunization for everybody is likely to be beneficial," Dr. Westergaard said.
Right now, he said cases of the virus are lower than they have ever been. But he said they've been steadily increasing over the past months.
"So, the bigger question is, 'where is it going to go?'" he said. "Do we know that it's likely to increase seasonally in the winter, as we know has been the case for influenza? And of course, we can't predict the future."
He said the most likely scenario is that there will be comparable levels of symptomatic COVID-19 disease hospitalizations as last year.
He said if you're worried you have COVID to get tested. People who do test positive should still stay home and isolate for at least five days until they are feeling better. People who have been monitored should look out for symptoms, and test if symptoms do occur.