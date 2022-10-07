DHS: Over 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members potentially had sensitive information exposed

MADISON (WKOW) — Over 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members sensitive health information may have been exposed, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Service.
DHS says the potentially exposed data includes first and last name, date of birth, gender, county location, Wisconsin Medicaid member ID number and the social security number of affected Medicaid members.
DHS states that the disclosure occurred when a presentation containing protected health information was emailed to the DHS Children’s Long-Term Support Council in April 2021. The health organization says the presentation was then forwarded to government employees in Rock and other Wisconsin counties, as well as posted to the DHS website as part of the meeting minutes.
After discovering the disclosure in August 2022, DHS states the minutes were immediately removed from the website and replaced with a corrected version without protected personal information. DHS also contacted individuals who received the minutes via email to ensure the files were deleted.
On October 7, 2022, DHS contacted the 12,358 Wisconsin Medicaid members whose information may have been accessed by unauthorized individuals. DHS says these members have been offered free credit monitoring for one year and given access to a dedicated call center to answer questions they might have.
DHS states that they are continuing to investigate and work to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Anyone who received a notification letter or Medicaid members who have questions about the incident should call 833-875-0804 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.