DHS received 5 reports of toxic shock syndrome since July

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is seeing its largest number of reported toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases in the last 10 years.
The health agency says its gotten five reports of TSS since July of 2022. Four of those cases are associated with use of super absorbency tampons by teenage girls. No deaths have been reported.
DHS reports it typically sees zero to one case of TSS in a year and the last confirmed case was in 2011.
“Toxic shock syndrome can progress rapidly leading to complications such as shock, organ failure, and death,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “It’s important for those who use tampons to use the lowest absorbency, change their tampon every 4-6 hours, and avoid using tampons overnight. Anyone with symptoms of TSS should seek immediate medical care.”
The Mayo Clinic describes TSS as a rare and life threatening condition caused by certain types of bacterial infections. It's associated with the use of tampons, surgical wounds and childbirth.
Symptoms of the illness include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, muscle aches, low blood pressure, rash and shock with multi-organ dysfunction. It's treated through antibiotics and treatment to prevent dehydration and organ failure.
DHS says parents, guardians and school nurses alike can help prevent TSS by talking to teens about proper tampon use. The agency urges healthcare providers to be alert for early signs of TSS and report cases to their local health department.